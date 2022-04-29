Military History Weekend Starts Today at Discovery Park of America

Several guests, topics of discussion, and demonstrations will take place today at the Military History and Armed Forces Symposium in Union City.

Discovery Park of America is hosting the annual event, with doors opening today thru Sunday at 9:00.

Those attending can view military equipment, historical interpreters and period musicians, along with a welcoming this morning at 10:00 by retired United States Marine Corps Lt. General John Castellaw.

Also included on the speaking agenda today is Johnny Dyer, D-Day survivor Bill Allen and UT-Martin professor Dr. David Coffey.

The day will end with a 5:30 members-only reception, with music provided by the 52nd Regimental String Band and members of Operational Song.