Following 40 years of military service, a Kenton man has been bestowed a prestigious honor.

Harold Banks, who also worked as a Tennessee Highway Patrol Trooper for 23 years, was presented the “Keeper of the Colors” award on Wednesday at Ridgemont Elementary School.

Banks retired from military service as a Command Sergeant Major, and was given the award by Tennessee Command Sergeant Major Micheal Gentry, of Nashville.

Following the service in front of a packed gymnasium of students, staff, family and friends, Sergeant Major Gentry explained the significance of the award.

Banks said he was honored to receive the award, but was also proud of what military service has meant to him and his family.

Following his retirement from the National Guard, and Highway Patrol, Banks now serves with the Obion County Sheriff’s Office as a School Resource Officer at Ridgemont.