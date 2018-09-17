A paving project from Weakley County Motors to downtown Martin begins today.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation will begin milling and paving work today at the northern point of the project at Weakley County Motors and work south to the Martin Historic Business District along Lindell.

Officials says once they get to the business district, TDOT plans to close Lindell Street for 24 hours to mill and pave the business district section at Church and University.

The project is expected to take a few weeks.

Motorists along the project route are urged to slow down in work zones and watch for crews and equipment.

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...