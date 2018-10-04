The 4th Annual Minerals Day is tomorrow in Gleason.

The Gleason Downtown Revitalization Committee along with the Gleason Clay Company, Old Hickory Clay Company, Lhoist/Spinks Clay Company, and Imerys/K-T Clay Company are sponsoring the event which is aimed at educating the community about the mining and products produced from the ball clay mined in Gleason.

Minerals Day will be at Mike Snider Park from 10:00 until 2:00.

There’ll be ball clay mine tours and Gleason Downtown Revitalization members and local businesses will be serving hot dogs, chips, and ice cream, along with ice-cold drinks.

Several pieces of clay mining equipment will be on display, including the world-famous “Gleason Shredder.”

Famous for its generous deposits of ball clay, Gleason is generally viewed as the Ball Clay Capital of the Nation.

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...