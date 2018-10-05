Gleason’s 4th Annual Minerals Day is today from 10 until 2 at Mike Snider Park, celebrating the town’s generous deposits of ball clay.

The Gleason Downtown Revitalization Committee and area clay companies are sponsoring the event aimed at educating the community about the mining and products produced from the ball clay mined in Gleason.

Clay companies will be conducting ball clay mine tours and Gleason Downtown Revitalization members and local businesses will be serving hot dogs, chips, and ice cream, along with ice-cold drinks.

Several pieces of clay mining equipment will be on display, including the world-famous “Gleason Shredder.”

Gleason is widely considered the Ball Clay Capital of the Nation.

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...