The State of Kentucky suffered their first mining death of the year on Monday.

A release from the Energy and Environment Cabinet said 56-year-old Jeffrey Norman Sloan, of Clinton, Tennessee, was struck by a shuttle car and killed Monday morning in the Tennco Energy Incorporated mine in Bell County.

The report said Sloan was working as a surveyor approximately 600-feet under ground, when he was struck just before 11:30 in the morning.

The 30-year coal miner was taken to Pineville Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

All mining operations were shut down Monday after the death and will continue to be suspended while an investigation continues.