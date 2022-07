Funeral services for Minnie Lou Ford Hamilton, age 85, of Martin, will be Saturday, July 23, 2022 at noon at Bowlin Funeral Home in Dresden.

Burial will be in the Bible Union Baptist Church Cemetery.

Visitation will be Friday, July 22, 2022 from 4:00 until 7:00 and Saturday, July 23, 2022 from 10:00 until service time.

Bowlin Funeral Home in Dresden in charge of arrangements.