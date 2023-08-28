Miscues Costly to Union City in Loss to USJ

Three lost fumbles, an interception, and a pair of untimely flags were a recipe for disaster in the Tornadoes’ bitter 20-19 loss to the University School of Jackson on Friday night.

School Communications Director Mike Hutchens said Union City had a touchdown wiped away by penalty and committed another foul that aided USJ’s game-winning drive with less than four minutes to play.

With the loss, the Tornadoes fell to 0-2 on the young season.

Despite its critical execution shortcomings, Union City still had a chance to pull out a victory against the Bruins.

The last of the Tornadoes’ four turnovers, though, killed a potential winning drive at the USJ 25, with just 40 seconds remaining.

“You just can’t have the volume of mistakes we did and expect to be successful,” Tornado head coach Nick Markle said afterward. “It was a wild week trying to prepare amid all the heat concerns, but everyone had those challenges. They put pressure on us to adjust and were able to take advantage of some things that we hadn’t seen on film. We had some young guys playing like young guys in Week 2, and we struggled in some of our personnel groupings. I’m obviously disappointed. And I know our guys are too.”

Union City outgained USJ 297-254 with the hard-running fullback-quarterback tandem of Jacob Arnold and Keaten Brown combining to rush for 283 of those yards and all three scores.

The Twisters failed to complete a pass for the second straight week, however.

The Bruins proved resilient while clawing back from a two-touchdown deficit, bolstered by the passing of Corben Howard, who threw for 147 yards on nine completions.

Running back Noah Spencer had TD runs of 42 and 20 yards in the second half when he rushed for the bulk of his 104 yards.

Brown broke a 13-all tie with 5:52 to play on the second of his scoring scampers, but two-point conversion attempt was stopped just short.

USJ immediately answered, helped by a pass interference penalty and a pair of aerials from Howard to H-back Sam McMillan.

Cooper Sikes drilled the extra point to give the host team the ultimate difference with 3:51 to go.

The Tornadoes did march from their own 27 to the Bruin 25, with Arnold’s 27-yard rumble keying the drive, but Brown was hit from the backside and coughed up possession.

“We’re going to get it all worked out, though, I promise. We’re creatures of habit, and we’re going to get back into routine next week. We’re going to put a better product on the field.”

The Twisters play host to Dyer County (1-1) this week.