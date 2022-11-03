Miss Bethel University and Miss Carroll County Pageant set for Nov. 19

Bethel University will host the annual Miss Bethel University Volunteer and the Miss Carroll County Volunteer pageant on November 19, at 6:00 in the Dickey Fine Arts Building on Bethel’s campus.

This combined pageant acts as a preliminary for the Miss Tennessee Volunteer Scholarship pageant held in July of each year in Jackson.

Deadline for application is Tuesday, November 15.

Contestants must be at least 17 by November 19 and no older than 26 as of December 31, 2023.

All Miss Bethel University contestants must be enrolled as a full-time student at the University through the end of the spring 2023 semester, or have a degree from Bethel and currently pursuing a Master’s degree full-time through the University. Miss Carroll County is open to all Tennessee residents.

The contestant crowned as Miss Bethel University will receive a $1,000 academic scholarship and Miss Carroll County will receive a $500 academic scholarship. The first runner-up for Miss Bethel University will receive $500 in scholarship money and the second runner-up will receive $250. There is no additional scholarship money awarded to other contestants for Miss Carroll County.

“I loved representing my University on the Miss Tennessee Volunteer stage this past summer and meeting so many amazing women,” said Gracelyn Eaves, reigning Miss Bethel University Volunteer.

The pageant is divided into four phases of competition which include private interview, fitness and wellness, talent, and eveningwear, with contestants being scored in each category from one to ten. Each category counts as 25% of the total score.

Tickets will be sold in advance starting November 14 and also on the night of the event. Cost of tickets will be $5 for Bethel students with a current and valid ID and $10 for all others. Only one ticket may be purchased with each student ID.

For more information about tickets or to register for the pageants, contact Leigh Carr, pageant director and head coach of Bethel University cheerleading, at [email protected]