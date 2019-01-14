The Miss Tennessee Scholarship pageant is leaving Jackson and will now be held annually in Knoxville.

The Jackson Sun reports pageant director Joe Albright made the announcement in a statement Sunday.

Albright said it hasn’t determined where in Knoxville the pageant will be held.

In December, the Miss America Organization announced Albright as the new director of the pageant, after the national organization revoked the license of the previous director group last fall.

The previous director group was publicly critical of the Miss America Organization leadership in press conferences and signed votes of no confidence in the leadership.

Earlier this month, it was announced the pageant would be moved back a week from its traditional week.

Miss UT Martin Amanda Mayo and Miss Tennessee Soybean Festival Tera Townsend will compete for the Miss Tennessee title the last week in June.