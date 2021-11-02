Miss UT Martin / Miss Tennessee Soybean Festival Pageant to be held Saturday

The annual Miss UT Martin / Miss Tennessee Soybean Festival Scholarship Pageant will be held Saturday night at 7:00 in the Boling University Center’s Duncan Ballroom.

The Miss UT Martin Scholarship Pageant is celebrating its 58th year, and this is the 22nd year for the Miss Tennessee Soybean Festival title. This is the first time the pageant has been held since 2019 because of the pandemic.

The pageant is divided into four phases of competition, including private interview, fitness and wellness, talent, and evening wear. Each contestant is scored individually from one to 10 in each category.

The contestant crowned Miss UT Martin receives $2,000 in scholarship money, and Miss Tennessee Soybean Festival receives $1,500 if she is a UT Martin student or $500 if not. The first runner-up for Miss UT Martin will receive $750 and the second runner-up will receive $500. There is no financial award for runners-up in the Miss Tennessee Soybean Festival title.

Both titleholders will compete in the statewide Miss Tennessee Volunteer Scholarship Pageant in Jackson next summer, and the winner of that crown will serve as the governor’s spokesperson for character education across the state and receive $25,000 in scholarship money.

Tickets are available now at the Boling University Center Welcome Desk outside Watkins Auditorium. A limited number of tickets can also be purchased at the door beginning at 5:00 the afternoon of the competition.

The admission charge is $15 for the general public and $10 for UT Martin students with their university ID. Only one ticket can be purchased with each student ID.