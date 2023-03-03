Miss UTM Rodeo Pageant next Saturday

The Miss UTM Rodeo Pageant will be next Saturday at Westview High School Theater.

The pageant is sponsored by the UT Martin Rodeo Booster Club and is open to all girls up to 20 years of age.

Contestants will be judged in formal/evening gown only.

Doors open at noon with the pageants beginning at 1:00 with registration at the door.

The pageants are scheduled for: 0-12 months at 1:00; 1-3 years at 1:30; 4-6 years at 2:00; 7-9 years at 2:30; 10-12 years at 3:00; 13-15 years at 3:30; and 16-20 years at 4:00.

The winner of the 16-20 age division is required to participate during UT Martin Rodeo Week activities and is eligible to compete in Territorial Queens Review/Strawberry Festival.

Junior, Teen, and Miss Division Queens will be recognized at next month’s UT Martin Spring College Rodeo.

For more information, contact Beth Weldon at (731) 225-1227.