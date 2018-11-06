A missing Carroll County teenager was found in Florida less than 24 hours after she went missing on Halloween.

Bruceton Police Chief Ronnie Stewart says the 13-year-old’s mother called police Halloween night when her daughter failed to meet her after trick-or-treating.

The girl was found the following afternoon at a gas station in Gainesville, Florida with 34-year-old Joseph Ivan Fallon, whom she had met on a dating app called “Secret.”

Fallon is being held in a Gainesville jail, awaiting transfer to Carroll County. It’s unclear whether he has a lawyer

The teen is home with her family.

The TBI assisted in the search, but spokeswoman Susan Niland says Bruceton police didn’t request an Endangered Child Alert or Amber Alert.

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...