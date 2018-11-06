A missing Carroll County teenager was found in Florida less than 24 hours after she went missing on Halloween.
Bruceton Police Chief Ronnie Stewart says the 13-year-old’s mother called police Halloween night when her daughter failed to meet her after trick-or-treating.
The girl was found the following afternoon at a gas station in Gainesville, Florida with 34-year-old Joseph Ivan Fallon, whom she had met on a dating app called “Secret.”
Fallon is being held in a Gainesville jail, awaiting transfer to Carroll County. It’s unclear whether he has a lawyer
The teen is home with her family.
The TBI assisted in the search, but spokeswoman Susan Niland says Bruceton police didn’t request an Endangered Child Alert or Amber Alert.