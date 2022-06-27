Missing Fulton County Boater Located During Mississippi River Search

A group of searchers this morning have located the missing body of a Fulton County boater in the Mississippi River.

Three boats, containing search team members, found 48 year old Jason Jowers near No.8 Island.

The boat crews conducting the search left the Hickman harbor just after 7:00 this morning.

The body was reportedly located just before 9:30.

Jowers unmanned boat was discovered Saturday afternoon near the island, with the outboard motor still running.

Reports said Jowers launched his boat Saturday from Hickman’s Elvis Stahr Harbor for a fishing trip.