A missing Greenfield woman was found Friday morning in a crashed vehicle in a ditch in Martin.

Martin Assistant Police Chief Phillip Fuqua says 80-year-old Nancy C. Maclin was reported missing just after 5:00 Friday morning.

Fuqua says Martin Police Officers used cell phone location data to localize searches in areas in and around the Martin city limits.

Just after 7:00 Friday morning, Patrolman Kerry Workman found Ms. Maclin’s vehicle upside down in a large ditch across from Davis Automotive on Elm Street.

Assistant Chief Fuqua says Ms. Maclin was inside the vehicle and had to be extricated by the Martin Fire Department and was transported by Weakley County Ambulance to West Tennessee Healthcare-Volunteer Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Fuqua says no one else and no other vehicles were involved in the crash and that the investigation is ongoing.