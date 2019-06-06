After an extensive search by multiple agencies, a 53 year old Hornbeak man was located and rescued.

After an extensive search in 90-degree heat on Wednesday, deputies and Troopers located Billy Tubbs, just off Whitmore Road near a cattle farm.

Obion County Sheriff’s Office reports said Tubbs was found down an embankment, where he was dehydrated, with minor injuries and complaints of back and neck pain.

He was immobilized and hydrated at the scene, with deputies and Troopers able to hoist him up the hill.

Reports said Tubbs was transported to Hornbeak Landing Zone and airlifted to Jackson Madison County Hospital.