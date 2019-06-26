Paducah police say a Paducah resident has reported her husband as missing since Monday June 24th.

Corban Ray Bach has not been seen by his wife since early that same day.

Reports said he left their residence in a silver Toyota Scion 3 door vehicle, which has numerous stickers on the rear hatch.

It is believed that Bach may have traveled towards Tennessee, but no possible destination is known.

If anyone has information regarding the possible location of Bach, please call your local law enforcement agency so that law enforcement can ensure Bach is safe.