Paducah police say a man reported missing on Tuesday has now been located.

Police reports said 75 year old James Mason, of Princeton, Kentucky, was located just outside of Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Mr. Mason was reported missing, after last being seen around 2:30 at Baptist Health Hospital in Paducah.

He was driving his own vehicle at the time of his disappearance.

Police reports plans were being made to bring Mr. Mason back to Western Kentucky.

