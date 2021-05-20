Missing McCracken County Teenager May Be in West Tennessee

The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department is seeking information about a missing teenager.

Sheriff’s reports said 16 year old Maleea Lovel left her home in the Farley community on Tuesday.

Investigators say Maleea may have traveled to the Dyersburg area.

She is described as a black female, approximately five-feet five-inches tall weighing 120 pounds.

She was also wearing a red hooded sweatshirt with black pants.

Anyone with any information about her is asked to contact the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department.