The Obion County Sheriff’s Office has reported a missing girl from Rives.

From a Facebook post by family members, the report said 17 year old Dallas Paige Larue has been missing for several days.

Family members are not sure if Miss Larue is missing voluntary or has been taken, but she has not responded to contact requests or by social media.

She is described as a white female, five feet tall and weighing about 120 pounds.

She has blue eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with any information about Dallas Paige Larue is asked to contact the Obion County Sheriff’s Office or their nearest law enforcement agency.