The body of a missing Weakley County woman was found Monday.

Weakley County Sheriff’s Captain Randal McGowan says the body of 43-year-old Dallas Chantel Bennett was discovered Monday afternoon near Mt. Vernon Road.

Bennett was reported missing Friday from an area between Sharon and Sidonia.

The TBI and Weakley County Sheriff’s Department are investigating.

No other information is being released at this time.

If anyone has any information about the case, call the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND or the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department at 731-364-5454.

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...