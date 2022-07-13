Mission Work by Union City Church Helps Cayce Community

Mission work by a Union City church is benefiting rebuilding efforts in the Cayce community.

Over 70 individuals are assisting the tornado recovery efforts, put forth this week by Calvary Baptist Church.

Executive pastor David Hagan, who is also in charge of missions, told Thunderbolt News about the opportunity to assist those affected in nearby Fulton County.(AUDIO)

Bro. Hagan explained the work being performed by those assisting the mission effort.(AUDIO)

Bro. Hagan said all ages, and skill abilities, have volunteered their time to help those in need from the disaster.(AUDIO)

Photos of the mission work by Calvary Baptist Church has been placed on our website at thunderboltradio.com.