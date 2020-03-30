The Mississippi and Ohio Rivers are back over flood stage in may reporting locations.

The Ohio River at Paducah is forecast to be at 44-feet today, which is five-feet over flood stage.

The Ohio River at Cairo has reached a crest at 52-feet, and is expected to remain at the stage for the next several days.

The reading at Cairo is 12-feet over flood stage.

The Mississippi River at Tiptonville will crest today at 42-feet today, which is five-feet over flood stage.

The river will remain at this level for the coming days.

And the Mississippi River at Caruthersville is also cresting today at 39-feet, which is eight-feet over flood stage.