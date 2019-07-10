Farmers and residents living near the Mississippi and Ohio Rivers are now seeing flood waters recede at a good pace.

After many months of flooded grounds and roadways, the rivers are finally dropping below flood stage.

On the Ohio River at Cairo, Illinois, the stage today is listed at 42.4-feet, which is drop of one-foot from Tuesday.

Forecasts call for the gauge at Cairo to drop below flood stage at 39.4-feet on Monday.

On the Mississippi River at Tiptonville, the gauge dropped below flood stage at 36.2-feet on Tuesday.

Forecasts now call for a drop to 35.5-feet on Monday.

And on the Mississippi at Caruthersville, the stage today is at 33.5-feet, with a fall below flood stage at 31.7-feet forecast for Friday.