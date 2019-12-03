Both the Mississippi and Ohio Rivers are on the rise again.

The National Weather Service out of Memphis is now forecasting the Ohio River at Cairo, Illinois to go above the flood stage of 40-feet on Wednesday.

Forecasts show the river stage today at 39.1, with a crest scheduled on Friday at 41.5-feet.

This stage will mean some covered farm fields and roadways in Western Kentucky.

The Ohio River at Paducah is at 29.6 today, and will crest Saturday below flood stage at 32.6-feet.

The Mississippi River at Cape Girardeau will go over flood stage of 32-feet today, but fall back to 31-feet by Saturday.

At Tiptonville, the flood stage is 37-feet, with the Mississippi rising to 32.2-feet by Saturday, with no crest established.

And at Caruthersville, the Mississippi will be close to the 32-foot flood stage on Saturday, when forecasts call for a reading of 30.2-feet.