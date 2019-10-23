A fugitive from Mississippi has been arrested in Western Kentucky.

The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office reported that 25 year old Jaquarius Jones, of Lee County, was taken into custody on Tuesday night.

Reports said detectives and deputy US Marshals received information alleging that Jones had fled from Mississippi to Kentucky, after an arrest warrant was issued for aggravated assault with a firearm.

The law enforcement officials worked together to identify a residence in Paducah, where Jones was staying.

When arriving at the Norton Street address, Jones was taken into custody without incident.

He now faces fugitive from justice charges in Kentucky, along with the Mississippi warrant.