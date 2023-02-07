Mississippi Man Arrested for Multiple Charges in Western Kentucky

A Mississippi man, wanted on outstanding warrants in Western Kentucky, has been apprehended in Ballard County.

Carlisle County Sheriff’s reports said 42 year old Wayne Daugherty, of Gulf Port, was taken into custody following a tip concerning his whereabouts.

Daugherty had active arrest warrants in Carlisle, Ballard, McCracken, Marshall and Graves County.

Charges included theft by unlawful taking of farm equipment over $10,000 in Carlisle County, bail jumping and theft over $500 in McCracken County, and failure to appear on theft by unlawful taking over $10,000, third degree burglary and persistent felony offender charges in Graves County.

Upon his arrest, Daugherty was additionally charged with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.