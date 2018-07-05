A Mississippi man is facing drug and traffic charges after crashing his car into a house in Dresden.

Dresden Police Patrolman Josh Rogers responded to the accident in an area of Pikeview Street and found the driver, 33-year-old Travis Vaughn of Olive Branch, Mississippi, unconscious and not breathing.

The vehicle had struck a house and was still in gear and still running, so Patrolman Rogers busted out the passenger’s side window to attend to Vaughn and turn off the vehicle, and put it in park.

According to the police report, Patrolman Rogers was able to wake up Vaughn, who appeared to have overdosed on some type of narcotic and was sweating profusely.

A search of Vaughn’s vehicle revealed a black case containing a syringe, two Suboxone patches, and what appeared to be a $20 dollar bill.

The house Vaughn crashed into sustained damages estimated at $60,000 dollars.

Vaughn was driving on a revoked license out of Shelby County and was also wanted in Shelby County on a domestic assault charge.

In Weakley County, Vaughn is facing multiple charges, including Possession of Schedule Two Drug, DUI 2nd Offense, and Failure to Provide Proof of Insurance.

Vaughn is being held in the Weakley County Jail.

