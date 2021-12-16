Mississippi man pleads guilty to aiming laser pointer at aircraft

A Mississippi man pleaded guilty Tuesday in Memphis federal court to aiming a laser pointer at aircraft.

Acting U.S. Attorney Joseph C. Murphy, Jr. says 52-year-old Eugene Conrad, of Michigan City, Mississippi, was arrested in August after an investigation by the TBI.

According to information presented in court, FAA agents notified the FBI Memphis Field Office of reports indicating that planes flying into the Memphis Airport from the east were consistently being struck in the cockpit and cabin by a green laser coming from the Hardeman County, Tennessee and Benton County, Mississippi area.

From January 1, 2021 to July 15, 2021 there were 49 strikes by a green laser on aircraft, mainly Federal Express planes flying at various altitudes.

On August 11, 2021, an aircraft from the TBI, with a camera affixed for surveillance entered the area over Hardeman County, Tennessee and almost immediately began reporting laser strikes originating from the south and southwest of their position.

The TBI plane circled the area several times, surveillance equipment pinpointed an individual standing in front of a residence located at the intersection of Whippoorwill Road and Hamer Road in Benton County, Mississippi near the TN/MS border.

When agents arrived on the scene, they saw Conrad walking around a house while lasering the plane. A green laser pointer was found in an outdoor trashcan and Conrad admitted to law enforcement to intentionally striking planes flying near his residence with the green laser for several months.

Sentencing is set for March 10, 2022, before U.S. District Judge Thomas L. Parker where Conrad faces up to five years in federal prison to be followed by three years supervised release and a $250,000 fine.

There is no parole in the federal system.