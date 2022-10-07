Mississippi Man Victim of Theft and Vandalism in Union City

A Mississippi man was the victim of theft and vandalism following a stop at a Union City business.

Police reports said officers were dispatched to Casey General Store, on Main Street, where a disturbance was occurring.

Officers arrived to find 36 year old Anthony Dewayne Nichols, of Kiln, Mississippi, chasing an individual near Everett Boulevard.

Investigations showed that 34 year old John Alex Busse of Union City, who was listed as homeless, approached Nichols at the gas pumps and asked for a ride to Kentucky.

When denied the request, Busse broke the windshield of Nichols RV with a canned drink.

The report said Nichols cell phone also fell from the RV during an argument, which was taken by Busse.

During attempts to get the phone back, Busse tried to flee the scene.

Following their investigation, police took Busse to the Obion County Jail on charges of theft and vandalism.