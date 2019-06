Rising Mississippi River waters has forced the closure of some roads in Fulton County.

Kentucky Transportation reports show KY-1240 is closed at the 2-to-4 mile marker.

KY-1129 South has water over the road signs posted at the 2-to-4 mile marker.

KY-1129/Adams Road is also closed.

Transportation reports also show the Hickman-Dorena Ferry is still closed, and likely to remain closed until around July 6th.