Mississippi River opened near Memphis under damaged bridge

The U.S. Coast Guard says river traffic is resuming on the Mississippi River near Memphis.

The re-opening Friday comes three days after the river was shut down when a crack was discovered in the Interstate 40 bridge that connects Tennessee and Arkansas.

Petty Officer Carlos Galarza says boats and barges can now cross under the Hernando De Soto Bridge.

River traffic under the bridge was shut down Tuesday after inspectors found a fracture in a steel beam on the span.

More than 45 tug boats hauling about 700 barges had been idled along the river south and north of the bridge. The river’s reopening should ease concerns that an extended closure of barge traffic could hurt the region’s economy and have ripple effects on the nation’s supply chain.

The bridge remains closed to vehicle traffic.

(AP)