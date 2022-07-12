Mississippi River Search Underway for Missing West Kentucky Man

Search and rescue operations are underway on the Mississippi River for a missing Western Kentucky man.

A press release from GEAUX RESCUE said the search is for the body of 23 year old Tyler Morgan, of LaCenter.

On March 3rd, Morgan was running a crew boat to deliver crew members to a northbound tug boat, just south of the Cairo River Bridge.

During the transfer of the crew members, the crew boat capsized and Morgan never resurfaced.

With the Mississippi River now at a much lower level, a search will be conducted from Hickman to Wickliffe.

Plans call for searches of shorelines on both the east and west banks, with hopes of possibly recovering the body of Morgan.