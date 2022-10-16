Mississippi River Water Levels Low

Water levels in the lower Mississippi River are projected to drop even lower in the weeks ahead. The water is approaching its lowest level since 2012 in some areas.

The National Weather Service says the river’s level could dip below 2 feet in November near the west Mississippi town of Vicksburg.

Shipping businesses in the area have already seen a steep decline in goods shipped along the river.

The Army Corps of Engineers has been dredging the Mississippi in several spots to keep river traffic flowing.

Some barges that carry beans and crops have had to reduce their loads that are coming in from area farmers in the Ken Tenn area.

Barges around Hickman have had to maintain caution because of the low water levels.