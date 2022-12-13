Mississippi State Football Coach Mike Leach Passes Away

Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach passed away on Monday night due to complications from a heart condition.

The 61 year old Leach was airlifted from his home Sunday night to a Jackson, Mississippi hospital.

Leach was a legend and icon in the college football world, with many referring to him as an innovator, pioneer and visionary for the sport.

He spent his last three years with the Bulldogs, going (8-4) this past season.

In 21 years of coaching, Leach posted a record of (158-107), which included the most wins in Texas Tech history during his stint from 2000 to 2009, and his “Coach of the Year” honors while at Washington State in 2018.

As an offensive coordinator, Leach made stops at Valdosta State and Kentucky, and also coached Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel when he was quarterback at Oklahoma.