Missouri Man Charged With Intentional Fatal Crash in McCracken County

A Missouri man has been arrested on multiple charges, including murder, for an intentional crash in McCracken County.

Sheriff’s reports said an investigation into the April 28th fatal crash, resulted in charges against 44 year old Jared King, of Salem.

The investigation revealed an initial collision between a 2004 Siverado truck and 1999 Freightliner on Interstate-24, occurred near the 13.5 mile marker.

A 2011 Toyota Camry and 2014 International semi-tractor trailer were also involved in a separate collision.

Reports said 51 year old Tammy King, also of Salem, received major injuries as a passenger in the Silverado, and died the following day.

Following an investigation by patrol officers and detectives, it was determined that Jared King intentionally drove into the path of the tractor trailer truck.

Following treatment of his injuries, King was arrested on charges that includes murder, five counts of wanton endangerment, and operating on a suspended or revoked license.