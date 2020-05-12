National Weather Service reports indicate a line of storms, that caused damage in Northwest Tennessee, carried winds of over 100 miles-per-hour.

Following the storms on the afternoon of May 4th, Weather Service officials investigated “Swath 1” from Piggott, Arkansas to Kennett, Missouri, which caused damage from 85 mile-per-hour winds.

“Swath 2”, which crossed from Missouri into Northwest Tennessee, had winds of 100 miles-per-hour in Dunklin and Pemiscott County, and 110 miles-per-hour in New Madrid County.

In the Missouri counties, reports said large grain bins were destroyed and blown hundreds of yards away, along with homes, garages and other structures destroyed.

When the storm crossed the Mississippi River into Lake County, a macroburst in Ridgely resulted in major damage to several homes, a trailer overturned with one injury, farm irrigation systems damaged and 18 utility poles snapped.

The report also indicated major tree damage and the steeple blown off of a church in Newbern, along with one-and-three-quarter-inch hail in Humboldt.