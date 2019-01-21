The late Martin Luther King, Jr. was honored and several local leaders were recognized at Monday’s annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Breakfast and Celebration at UT Martin.

The annual event was sponsored by the City of Martin, UT Martin, and the UTM Black Student Association.

One of Monday’s speakers was UT Martin student Courtney Price, who told attendees to follow their passion.

The morning’s keynote speaker was UT Martin men’s basketball coach Anthony Stewart who encouraged the audience to step out of their comfort zone.

Four people were recognized Monday for their roles in helping to keep Dr. King’s vision alive.

John Abel and Miguel Gutierrez received the Alpha Awards, UT Martin professor Dr. David Barber was honored with the Torch Award, and Dr. Danny Donaldson was presented the Harold Conner City of Martin Award.