The Seventh Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration and Breakfast is next Monday morning in the Boling University Center Duncan Ballroom.

City of Martin Director of Economic and Community Development Brad Thompson tells Thunderbolt Radio News why the event is so important.

This year’s keynote speaker is UT Martin men’s basketball coach Anthony Stewart.

Thompson says tickets for this year’s event are being handled differently than in year’s past.

The event is hosted by the City of Martin, UT Martin, and the UTM Black Student Association.

The breakfast begins at 8:45, followed by the program at 9:00.