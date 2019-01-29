Three people were killed Tuesday morning in a mobile home fire in northern Carroll County.

WBBJ reports the fire began around 5:00 Tuesday morning in a mobile home on New Zion Road.

Fire Chief Terry Bradshaw says the call came in around 5:15 and when firefighters arrived, the mobile home was completely engulfed and firefighters could not get inside.

Once inside, firefighters found the three victims.

The identities of the three victims have not be released at this time and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.