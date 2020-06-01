Tennessee 8th District U.S. Congressman David Kustoff has announced mobile office hours for the area.

Congressman Kustoff said the mobile office hours are an effective way to connect with his office, and receive the help that is needed.

For anyone having trouble with receiving a small business loan, finding out about their stimulus check, or needing assistance concerning a government agency, the office is designed to get the needed answers.

On Tuesday, the Congressman’s mobile office will be at the Lake County Courthouse in Tiptonville, and the McWherter Weakley County Library in Dresden, from 9:00 until 11:00.

The mobile office will be at the Obion County Mayor’s Office in Union City, and Henry County Courthouse in Paris, from 1:00 until 3:00.