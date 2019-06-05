Union City: 731.885.0051
Mobile and Tablet Streaming Products
ADDING SHORTCUTS ON ANDROID DEVICES
STEP 1: Open a web browser on your device, go to THUNDERBOLTRADIO.COM click the LISTEN NOW button (as shown here):
STEP 2: Accept the cookie policy, and fill out the demographics information:
STEP 3: The “Station List” appears. Tap the three dots on the top-right of your browser:
STEP 4: Tap on “Add to Home Screen” to place an icon to our web app on your device’s home screen:
STEP 5: Create a name for your icon (you can make shortcuts to any of our stations, but this is the preferred method to do this):
Go to your Home Screen.
You will now notice a new icon, which will take you to our station list each time you click on it to start streaming:
SIMPLE ENOUGH? Yes! This process also works on other devices (like Apple and iPhones), however, you must use Safari’s method of making shortcuts to add to your iPhone home screen.