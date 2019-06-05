Mobile and Tablet Streaming Products

ADDING SHORTCUTS ON ANDROID DEVICES

STEP 1: Open a web browser on your device, go to THUNDERBOLTRADIO.COM click the LISTEN NOW button (as shown here):

STEP 2: Accept the cookie policy, and fill out the demographics information:

STEP 3: The “Station List” appears. Tap the three dots on the top-right of your browser:

STEP 4: Tap on “Add to Home Screen” to place an icon to our web app on your device’s home screen:

STEP 5: Create a name for your icon (you can make shortcuts to any of our stations, but this is the preferred method to do this):

Go to your Home Screen.

You will now notice a new icon, which will take you to our station list each time you click on it to start streaming:

SIMPLE ENOUGH? Yes! This process also works on other devices (like Apple and iPhones), however, you must use Safari’s method of making shortcuts to add to your iPhone home screen.

