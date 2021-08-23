Moffatt Again Plays Well in Cleveland Browns Win

Former Union City High School standout athlete Jovante Moffatt had another big game for the Cleveland Browns.

During the second preseason game against the New York Giants, Moffatt was tied for the team lead with four tackles and two assisted tackles.

He started for the second straight week at defensive back, while also playing on special teams.

The (2-0) Browns beat the Giants 17-13 at Cleveland, and will wrap up their preseason schedule Sunday night when they play the Falcons in Atlanta.