August 23, 2021
  1. Home
  2. Local Sports
  3. Moffatt Again Plays…

Moffatt Again Plays Well in Cleveland Browns Win

Moffatt Again Plays Well in Cleveland Browns Win

Former Union City High School football standout Jovante Moffatt was tied with a team high for tackles in the Cleveland Browns win over the New York Giants….

Former Union City High School standout athlete Jovante Moffatt had another big game for the Cleveland Browns.

During the second preseason game against the New York Giants, Moffatt was tied for the team lead with four tackles and two assisted tackles.

He started for the second straight week at defensive back, while also playing on special teams.

The (2-0) Browns beat the Giants 17-13 at Cleveland, and will wrap up their preseason schedule Sunday night when they play the Falcons in Atlanta.

Charles Choate

© 2020, Thunderbolt Radio. All rights reserved | Website Development by Twin Oaks Technology