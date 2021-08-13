Moffatt Foundation Gives Back to Union City Schools

Union City High School graduate Jovante Moffatt continues to give back to those who helped him along the way.

Communications Director Mike Hutchens said faculty and staff in the school system were the most recent beneficiaries of Moffatt’s kindness.

Moffatt provided snacks and goodies for the educators, and also presented gift cards to principals on all three campuses Thursday morning.

Members of the Jovante Moffatt Foundation board delivered the treats to the schools on behalf of Moffatt, who was a three-sport star before signing with the Cleveland Browns.

Moffatt will begin his second season in the National Football League Saturday night, when the Browns play their first exhibition game in Jacksonville against the Jaguars.