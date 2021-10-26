Moffatt Foundation Providing Shoes for Union City Basketball

The Union City High School basketball teams are the latest beneficiaries of generosity and kindness from a former student-athlete.

Both the boys and girls teams are being provided with shoes for the coming season by Jovante Moffatt, who was a three-sport star at Union City.

Moffatt now plays professional football with the Cleveland Browns.

Representatives of Moffatt’s Foundation recently delivered the shoes to both boys head coach Shane Sisco and girls coach Antawn Coby.

Sisco and Coby also received gift cards from Moffatt to provide for other needs for their respective programs.