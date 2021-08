Former Union City High School football standout JoVante Moffatt contributed three tackles and one assisted tackle, during the Cleveland Brown 23-13 pre-season win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

During the game, Moffatt played defensive back and special teams for the Browns.

Moffatt began playing with the Browns last season, and is hoping to gain a roster spot again this year.

The Browns will host the New York Giants on Sunday.