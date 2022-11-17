November 17, 2022
Moffatt On Falcons Roster as Back-Up Safety for This Week’s Game

Former Union City High School football standout Jovantae Moffatt continues to impress coaches with the Atlanta Falcons.

Since his recent call-up from the practice squad, Moffatt has now improved his chances on the field.

After first playing in a reserve role due to injuries and a trade, Moffatt is listed on this week’s depth chart as the back-up safety to Jaylinn Hawkins.

Atlanta will play at home this Sunday in Week 11, as they host the Chicago Bears.

Charles Choate

