Moffatt On Falcons Roster as Back-Up Safety for This Week’s Game
Former Union City High School football standout Jovantae Moffatt continues to impress coaches with the Atlanta Falcons.
Since his recent call-up from the practice squad, Moffatt has now improved his chances on the field.
After first playing in a reserve role due to injuries and a trade, Moffatt is listed on this week’s depth chart as the back-up safety to Jaylinn Hawkins.
Atlanta will play at home this Sunday in Week 11, as they host the Chicago Bears.