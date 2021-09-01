Moffatt to Remain With Cleveland Browns Organization

Less than one day after being placed on waivers by the Cleveland Browns, former Union City High School football standout Jovante Moffatt learned he would remain in the organization.

On Wednesday, the 24 year old Moffatt was one of 11 players signed by the Browns for their practice squad.

It was from his role on the practice squad last season, that led to his call-up to the NFL roster in September as a special teams player.

Moffatt was signed as an undrafted free agent by Cleveland in May of 2020, following a very successful college career at Middle Tennessee State.

During the just concluded (3-0) preseason for the Browns, Moffatt recorded nine tackles and five assisted tackles as a defensive back and special teams player.