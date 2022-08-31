Moffatt Waived by Cleveland Browns

Former Union City High School student-athlete Jovante Moffatt has been waived by the Cleveland Browns.

The move was made by the Browns as they reduced their roster to the required 53 players on Tuesday.

Moffatt was signed by Cleveland as an undrafted free agent in April of 2020, and later signed to the teams practice squad.

Moffatt was elevated to the Browns active roster in 2020 and 2021, where he played on special teams.

In January of this year, he signed a reserve/future contract with the New York Jets, but was waived in July and again claimed by the Browns.

Following consecutive Class-A State Football Championships with Union City, Moffatt played college football at Middle Tennessee State University.