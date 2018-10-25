St. Louis Cardinals All-Star catcher Yadier Molina has been named the recipient of the 2018 Roberto Clemente Award, the most prestigious individual player honor awarded by Major League Baseball.

Molina is the fifth Cardinals player to win the Roberto Clemente Award, the most by any MLB Club, joining Lou Brock (1975), Ozzie Smith (1995), Albert Pujols (2008) and Carlos Beltrán (2013).

Molina, 36, is the fourth Puerto Rican player to win the Award (Edgar Martínez-2004, Carlos Delgado-2006 and Beltrán-2013).

Baseball Commissioner Robert D. Manfred, Jr. officially announced Molina’s selection at a press conference prior to Game Two of the 114th World Series at Fenway Park.

The Roberto Clemente Award is the annual recognition of a Major League player who best represents the game of Baseball through extraordinary character, community involvement, philanthropy and positive contributions, both on and off the field.

The concept of honoring Major League players for their philanthropic work was created in 1971 as the “Commissioner’s Award,” but was renamed the “Roberto Clemente Award” in 1973 in honor of the Hall of Famer and 15-time All-Star who died in a plane crash on New Year’s Eve 1972 while attempting to deliver supplies to earthquake victims in Nicaragua.

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...